Armenia denies Azerbaijani reports on movement of military equipment along Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied the reports from Azerbaijani side claiming that military equipment passed along Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on March 11 claiming that the Azerbaijani video surveillance systems recorded the procession of military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces accompanied by Russian peacekeepers along the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road, does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry says the information is false, and there are no units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, military equipment in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh.