US Ambassador visits entrance of Lachin corridor

US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien traveled to the entrance of the Lachin corridor, which has been closed to normal traffic for almost three months.

Syunik governor Robert Ghukasyan briefed the Ambassador on the effects of the ongoing Lachin corridor blockage, including the impact on hundreds of separated families. He highlighted the support the government has been providing to those affected by the blockage.

The Ambassador reiterated Secretary Blinken’s call to reopen the Lachin corridor immediately.