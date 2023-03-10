Student bus rolls into river in Armenia’s Kapan: One killed, 15 injured

The student bus of the secondary school of the Okhtar settlement of Kapan fell into the river from a height of about five meters on Kapan-Aparadzor at around 2:30 pm today.

The bus was transporting teachers, students and other employees.

According to preliminary information, one of the employees has died, the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

Fourteen people were taken to Kapan medical center with various injuries.



Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan and Deputy Governor Nare Ghazaryan are at the scene of the accident.