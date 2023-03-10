Real Madrid reportedly plot Erling Haaland move

Real Madrid are considering an audacious move for Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland this summer, as part of a plan to bring in a new generation of young stars that also includes Jude Bellingham, the Independent reports.

The Champions League holders believe they are favorites to sign the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder after a series of meetings with his team. They are also looking at Haaland as a replacement for 35-year-old Karim Benzema.

Kylian Mbappe was previously top of the club’s transfer wishlist, but his decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain last summer sparked tension between the player and club, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is interested in looking elsewhere ahead of a summer of change at the Bernabeu.