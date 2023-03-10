Prince Edward named new Duke of Edinburgh title

Prince Edward has been named as the new Duke of Edinburgh, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The title, granted by King Charles III on the prince’s 59th birthday, will be held for his lifetime.

The former Duke of Edinburgh was Prince Philip, who died in 2021, and who was given the title on the morning of his wedding to Princess Elizabeth, who later became Queen Elizabeth II.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, will be in Edinburgh later.

The couple are expected to attend an event in the Scottish capital on Friday marking the first year of conflict in Ukraine.

Prince Edward becomes the Duke of Edinburgh almost two years after the death of his father, Philip, who held the title for more than 70 years.