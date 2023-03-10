Innovative horizontal skyscraper: Project of EU TUMO Convergence Center presented

TUMO has presented the project of the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science, designed by the world-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV.

Only six stories tall but stretched over 200 meters at the edge of the Hrazdan Gorge, the building occupies 17,000 square meters. It is made up of 300 modular spaces arranged inside a giant hall that creates a unique interior ecosystem.

This building within a building represents a highly energy efficient solution that blends the indoor with the open air. The center will feature learning and research programs, conference and exhibition spaces, working and retail facilities, becoming a technology and innovation hub.