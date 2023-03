Greatly concerned about the recent deadly clash and renewed reports of shootings, EU Special representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia said in a Twitter post.

“No justification for violence; all issues need to be addressed through negotiations only. The region has suffered enough from fighting. Now is the time to work together for a durable, just peace,” he tweeted.

Toivo Klaar visited Baku after three Police Officers were killed in Artsakh in Azerbaijani ambush.