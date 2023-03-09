ITB Berlin 2023: Armenia participates in world’s leading travel show

On March 7-9, Armenia participates in world’s leading travel show ITB Berlin 2023, the Tourism Committee of Armenia informs.

The Tourism Committee of Armenia and representatives from the tourism sector presented Armenia as an ideal tourist destination, introducing guests to the services of the country, including delicious Armenian dishes.

Since 1966, ITB Berlin has been the world’s leading travel show.

With more than 10,000 exhibitors, ITB in Berlin is considered one of the most important events in the travel industry. On more than 160,000 square meters, countries, tour operators, carriers, hotels and many other tourism companies gather in the exhibition halls at the radio tower to present the latest travel trends.