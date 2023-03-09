Georgian lawmakers withdraw ‘foreign agents’ bill after protests

Georgia’s ruling party said on Thursday that it was dropping a controversial bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests, amid criticism.

The decision comes after Police used water cannon and tear gas against protesters in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, for a second night.

The crowds are angry at a controversial law, which would class non-government and media groups as “foreign agents” if they receive more than 20% of their funds from abroad.

On Wednesday evening, police pushed back protesters who pulled down a metal barrier outside parliament.

The crowds were ordered to disperse and some people were injured.

The protests took place outside parliament, where on Tuesday lawmakers backed a first reading of the law, which has been widely condemned internationally.