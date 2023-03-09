Armenian FM discusses situation in the South Caucasus with Coptic Pope Tawadros II

In Cairo, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Tawadros II. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ministerial session of the Arab League Council.

Pope Tavadros II emphasized the significant the Armenian community plays in Egypt, which serves as a unique bridge between the Armenian and Arab peoples representing two ancient civilizations.

The strong ties established between the leaders of the Armenian and Coptic Christian churches, based on common values and mutual respect, were emphasized.

The issue of peace and stability in the Middle East and the South Caucasus was addressed. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the key issues of the Nagorno Karabakh problem, the Armenian side’s vision of their settlement. He drew the Pope’s attention to the humanitarian challenges caused by Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor.