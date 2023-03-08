Eurovision 2023: Hotel phishing scam targets song contest fans

Eurovision fans who have booked rooms for May’s song contest in Liverpool are having their data put at risk by scammers targeting hotel chains, the BBC reports.

Booking.com confirmed to BBC News that “some accommodation partners had been targeted by phishing emails” but denied it had suffered a data-security breach.

Customers are advised to speak directly to their hotels if they have concerns.

The travel company said “a number of accounts” had been affected by cyber attacks which were “quickly locked”.

It claimed some businesses had “accidentally compromised their own internal systems by clicking on links contained in these messages”.