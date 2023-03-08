Azerbaijan trying to divert the attention of the international community with false “noisy revelations” – Armenia MFA

Azerbaijan is trying to divert the attention of the international community with false “noisy revelations,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spread information on March 7 claiming that on the same day, a column of military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, passed along the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road and that personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia was transported through the same route.

The Armenian MFA says the “information is completely false, does not have and cannot have any factual basis and does not correspond to reality.”

With such “noisy revelations” Azerbaijan is trying to divert the attention of the international community from the following facts:

As a result of the terrorist act carried out by its armed forces on March 5, three employees of the passport service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Internal Affairs Police were killed, one employee was injured. Azerbaijan keeps the Lachin corridor closed in defiance of that decision of the International Court of Justice. Azerbaijan fails to comply with its international obligations under the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

“In order to divert the attention of the international community from these obvious facts, Azerbaijan has adopted a practice of speeding disinformation and increasing tension, trying to create false information bases for launching new aggression not only against Nagorno Karabakh, but also against the Republic of Armenia. Moreover, in order to “justify” this policy, Azerbaijan continues its policy of presenting Armenia in the West as extremely pro-Russian, and in Russia as extremely pro-Western,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Armenia has repeatedly stated that no munitions or military goods were transported through the Lachin Corridor both before its blockade and after December 12, 2022. Furthermore, we reaffirm that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh. The proposal to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to verify the authenticity of this information was repeatedly rejected by the top leadership of Azerbaijan itself,” the statement reads.

Reaffirming Armenia’s desire to achieve peace in the region, the Foreign Ministry once again emphasized the need for the immediate dispatch of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachine Corridor to prevent the unleashing of new aggression by Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s obvious preparations to subject the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing and genocide.