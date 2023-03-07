US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono travels to Yerevan

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia welcomes Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono to Yerevan. During his visit on March 7, SACN Bono will meet with Armenian government officials and others to discuss U.S. support for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, including a long-term political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In his capacity as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Mr. Bono works with regional leaders to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to address Russia’s ongoing occupation of sovereign Georgian territory. Mr. Bono brings a wealth of multilateral and bilateral experience to the position, having served as Acting Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations Offices in Vienna and Chargė d’Affaires, ad interim to the Holy See. He also served as Director of the Basrah Regional Office, on the National Security Council, and as an advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State and to the Under Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. He is retired from the Army Reserves, where he was an instructor at West Point and the Army War College.