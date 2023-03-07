Rep. Schiff insists on sanctions against Azerbaijan

The attack by Azerbaijani forces that killed three Artsakh police officers is another act of deliberate murder and furthers the need for sanctions against Azerbaijan for their violations of human rights and the right to self-determination for the people of Artsakh, Congressman Adam Schiff said.

‘This latest violence comes during the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor, leaving 120,000 individuals in dire conditions,” Rep. Schiff said.

“The U.S. must condemn Azerbaijan’s assaults on Artsakh and hold the Aliyev regime accountable,” the Congressman said.

He urged the U.S. State Department and the Biden Administration to use all diplomatic channels available to address the increased instability in the region and ensure that the security and sovereignty of Artsakh is respected.