FC Lokomotiv Moscow defender Nair Taknizyan will play for Armenian national team.



Before joining FC Lokomotiv, the 23-year-old footballer played in CSKA Moscow and FC Avangard Kursk.

Commenting on his decision Nair Tiknizyan spoke to the FFA official site.



“I am grateful to the Football Federation of Armenia for this chance. I will try to prove that I can help Armenian national team. It was my initiative to make this decision.