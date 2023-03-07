Armenian gymnastics coach deported from Qatar upon arrival: Reasons unclear

The coach of the Armenian gymnastics team was deported from Qatar shortly after arriving there for the world cup series, sports officials revealed Tuesday.

“As soon as we arrived in Doha to participate in the world cup series, coach Hayk Nazaryan was deported for five years during passport control,” the head coach of the Armenian team Hakob Serobyan said during a press conference at Armenpress.

“We don’t know the reason. He stayed in the airport for hours before being sent back to Armenia,” he said.

Serobyan said that Nazaryan had visited the country before without any problems.