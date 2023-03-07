Armenian FM briefs Secretary General of the Arab League on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

On a working visit to Cairo, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Ahmad Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The interlocutors emphasized that the relations between the Armenian and Arab peoples are based on centuries-old friendship and mutual respect, and in this context also mentioned the role of the Armenian communities in the Arab countries.

The sides agreed that the Armenian presence in the countries of the Arab world is the best example of coexistence of Christian and Muslim peoples. In this regard, Minister Mirzoyan said the groundless attempts by Azerbaijan to artificially manipulate the religious factor on various platforms, to undermine the traditional foundations of Armenia’s interaction with the countries of the Arab world are unacceptable.

Periodic contacts and political dialogue on the platform of the Arab League and with member states were highlighted.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to regional and international security and stability were discussed.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his interlocutor on the situation created in the region as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the details of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor from December 2022.