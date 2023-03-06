Tickets for Armenia-Turkey match go on sale

Tickets for the Armenia-Turkey match of the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying round can now be purchased online, the Armenian Football Federation informs.

The match will take place on March 24 at the Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan.

Ticket sales V. It will start later at the ticket office of the “Republican” stadium named after Sargsyan. More information about this will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased both online and at the ticket office of the “Republican” stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan only after passing identification.

One person can buy no more than two tickets.

Ticket prices are:

North and South grandstands: 2000 drams

Eastern tribune: 3000 and 5000 drams

Western tribune: 10,000 drams

By special decision of UEFA, guest fans will not be present at the match.