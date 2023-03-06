The ambush was pre-planned: Foreign diplomats in Armenia briefed on latest Azerbaijani aggression

On March 6, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan and Representative of Armenia on international legal issues Yeghisheh Kirakosyan held a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia and representatives of international organizations.

The Deputy Minister briefed foreign diplomats on the details of the ambush by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh March 5, as a result of which three servicemen of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Nagorno-Karabakh were killed, and one was injured.

Vahe Gevorgyan stressed that the ambush, which is a gross violation of the cease-fire regime established by the November 9 Trilateral Statement, was pre-planned by Azerbaijan. The video published by the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities was brought to the attention of the participants, which proves the invalidity of the version put forward by Azerbaijan. He also emphasized that the ambush was carried out against a non-military target.

The attention of foreign diplomats has been drawn to the fact that for more than two weeks, the legally binding decision made by the International Court of Justice regarding the opening of the Lachin corridor has been flagrantly disregarded by the Azerbaijani authorities. The fact that this terrorist act is taking place even under the conditions of ignoring the decision proves that Azerbaijan has become a malicious violator of international law.

Vahe Gevorgyan emphasized that Azerbaijan resorts to the use of force on various occasions in order to terrorize and impose one-sided maximalist solutions, and that such repeated incidents prove that dialogue between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh can succeed only in the presence and involvement of a clear international mechanism.

Yeghisheh Kirakosyan, the Representative of Armenia on international legal issues, in turn added that the decision of the International Court of Justice ordered Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin corridor in both directions, as well as the cessation of illegal activities in the Lachin corridor and the restoration of gas and electricity supply to Nagorno-Karabakh.

It was noted that only targeted assessments and clear actions by the international community can help restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy and support efforts to establish stability and lasting peace in the region.