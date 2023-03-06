NATO concerned by deadly incident near Stepanakert

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Javier Colomina has expressed concern over the deadly incident in the vicinity of Stepanakert.

“This incident demonstrates the urgency to find solutions for outstanding issues at the negotiation table. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Colomina tweeted.

Very concerned with reports of deadly incident in vicinity of Khankendi/Stepanakert. This incident demonstrates the urgency to find solutions for outstanding issues at the negotiation table. #NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia 🇦🇲 and Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 — Javier Colomina (@JavierColominaP) March 6, 2023

Three Police officers were killed as a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the line of contact and attacked a vehicle of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of the Republic of Artsakh on Sunday.