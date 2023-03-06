Mkhitaryan and Lautaro lead Inter to 2-0 victory against Lazio

Inter Milan cruised to a 2-0 victory over Lecce and leapfrogged Lazio into second place in Serie A, Eurosport reports.

Simone Inzaghi’s men controlled proceedings from the first whistle, moving the ball with confidence and getting at Lecce down the flanks. The Inter players were able find space in wide areas with ease and stretch the pitch.

Inter took the lead after 29 minutes, Nicolo Barella showed great composure to shift the ball onto his right foot before laying it off to Henrikh Mkhitaryan who thumped home his effort into the top corner. It was the first real moment of genuine quality of the half and the goal had been coming.

The Nerazzurri continued to have great joy on the right-hand side, with the majority of their attacks coming down that flank. It was this route which gave Inter their second goal of the match just seven minutes into the second half. Barella played a fine ball down the right for Denzel Dumfries to latch onto before firing a pass across the box to Lautaro Martinez who struck his effort first time past Wladimiro Falcone from around 12 yards.