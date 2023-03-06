Life of Police Officer wounded in Azerbaijani attack out of danger

The life of David Hovsepyan, the police officer wounded in the chest as a result of the attack by the sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces on March 5, is not in danger, Artsakh Police inform.

He underwent an operation yesterday and continues to receive treatment in at the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center.

As of now, his health condition is assessed as stable, some positive dynamics is observed.

Lieutenant David Hovsepyan was wounded in a subversive attack of the Azerbaijani forces, which saw three Police officers killed.