Digitec Summit to bring together more than 800 participants

On March 10-12, the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex will host the DigiTec 2022 Summit and the largest technology exhibition in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, US Ambassador to RA Kristina Kvien, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, Co-Founder and Chairman of Moderna Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nine Blocks Capital Management Henri Arslanian, Founder of Activeloop David Buniatyan, Co-Founder and General Partner of Acrobator Ventures Joaquim Laqueur and others have confirmed their participation in the Summit.

Organizers say more than 800 participants have registered for the conference, and there are currently a limited number of tickets left.

“The conference agenda and confirmed speakers are now finalized, and we are anxiously waiting for the event to take place,” said Raffi Kassarjian, Chairman, DigiTec Summit and CEO, Sensyan. “Our objective was to organize an international tech conference for ambitious tech countries, and I believe we are fully achieving that objective.”

In addition to the main conference agenda, there are additional sessions for Full Network Pass conference registrants. First, DigiTec is proud to announce the first DigiTec Venture Capital Speed Dating round, which will take place on Saturday morning, March 11. Startup founders and CEOs who have registered for the Full Network Pass for DigiTec have the opportunity to sign up for a 15-minute “pitch session” with one of the 5 venture capitalists taking part in DigiTec.

Next, Granatus Ventures will be hosting the Granatus Impact Tech Forum within the framework of DigiTec Summit 2022. The Forum will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 14:30, also at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Culture. It is a unique meeting for startups, investors and key players in the technology industry with high social, health and environmental impact.

The purpose of the forum is to explore how technologies can solve the most complex problems of sustainable development on a global scale. DigiTec Summit Full Networking Pass participants are also invited to attend this session.

This year’s DigiTec Summit will consist of a series of panel discussions and will be distinguished by the participation of leading entrepreneurs, managers and researchers, as well as by the exchange of quality experience. Digitec Summit 2022 (March 2023 Edition) will address the following topic: “Ambitious Tech: Enabling open economies to be more resilient in an increasingly unstable world.”