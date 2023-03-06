Cristiano Ronaldo sends care items to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane load of care items to victims of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, Sky Sport reports.

Last month’s devastating 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes flattened entire cities, killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

The former Manchester United striker, who now plays for Saudi League side Al Nassr, has sent aid to the areas affected by the disaster.

Ronaldo has paid for tents, food packages, pillows and blankets, beds, baby food and milk and medical supplies to help aid the humanitarian effort.

More than 500,000 people have been evacuated from Turkey’s 11 affected provinces and over 160,000 buildings have collapsed and 184 people suspected of complicity have been arrested.

The 38-year-old recently made the dream come true of a boy from Syria who told rescue workers that he wanted to meet Ronaldo

Nabil Saeed made the request in a video shared on social media and was invited to watch Al Nassr as they beat Al Batin 3-1 in Riyadh and remained two points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.