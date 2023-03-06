Azerbaijan seeks to mislead the international community, Artsakh’s NA Speaker says

The tactics of Azerbaijan is unchanged – to mislead the international community by using terrorist mechanisms and simultaneously spreading official disinformation, Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan said in a statement.

“Their goal is to carry out ethnic cleansing by racial discrimination against the people of the Republic of Artsakh and forced expulsion of our people from their own homeland,” he said.

The statement comes after three Police officers were killed as a result of a terrorist act committed by the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan on March 5. Another employee of the Passport and Visa Department of Police was seriously injured

“What happened is another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s consistent policy of provoking an escalation in parallel with the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Speaker said.

He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the use of force and terrorist acts by Azerbaijan followed the satisfaction by the International Court of Justice, on February 22 of this year, the demands of the Republic of Armenia on the unblocking of the Lachin corridor as well as the position expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, regarding the Lachin corridor, on February 28.