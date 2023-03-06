Armenian Deputy FM briefest French Co-Char of the Minsk Group on Azerbaijan’s latest attack

Regional security and stability issues were discussed as Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan received Brice Roquefeuil, the French Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The sides exchanged views on the recent developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor was touched upon. In this context, the importance of implementing the decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan was highlighted.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the need to send an international fact-finding group to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Vahe Gevorgyan also briefed his interlocutor on the details of the ambush carried out by Azerbaijan on March 5 in Nagorno-Karabakh, which saw three Police Officers killed in Artsakh.