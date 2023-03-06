Armenia, India discuss perspectives of defense cooperation

From March 2 to 4, the delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Eduard Asryan was on a working visit to India.



The delegation participated in the annual “Raisina Dialogue” international conference dedicated to global security issues.

During the meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff of India, General Anil Chauhan, a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed. Reference was made to the possibilities of expanding cooperation between Armenia and India in the field of defense.



Within the scope of the visit, Major General Eduard Asryan participated in the discussions on regional security and Armenian-Indian defense cooperation held at the staff of the National Security Council of India, and presented the security challenges facing Armenia.