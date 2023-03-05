Mbape breaks goal record in win over Nantes

Kylian Mbappe scored a club-record 201st goal for Paris St-Germain in an entertaining 4-2 win over Nantes, the BBC reports.

He had to wait until the 92nd minute but was clinical as he turned to finish left-footed and go clear of Edinson Cavani at the top of the PSG goal list.

The France forward, who turned 24 in December, has established himself as a footballing superstar.

“I play to make history,” said Mbappe, who joined in 2017 initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euros move.

“I have always said I wanted to make history in France, in the capital of my country, in my city, and I am doing that. It’s magnificent, but there is still a lot to be done.”

Mbappe finished the game as captain and told Canal Plus: “For me, as a native Parisian, this is special. If someone had said to me I would score the goal to beat the record while wearing the captain’s armband, I would not have believed it.”

The Frenchman has played at two World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018 and earning the Golden Boot as top scorer in 2022.

Mbappe, who also won the 2021 Nations League with his country, scored a hat-trick in December’s World Cup final against Argentina, which France lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a world-record fee for a teenager, Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 titles and topped the division’s scoring charts for each of the past four seasons.

This season, the forward has now scored 30 goals and made eight assists – taking his total to 85 for the club in 247 games.