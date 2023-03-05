EU’s special envoy Toivo Klaar visits Baku

EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has left for Baku.

“Look forward to substantive meetings with Azerbaijani leadership to advance peace process after meetings in Munich,” Klaar said.

“The deadly incident today underscores the urgency of pushing forward with negotiations to achieve stability and a fair peace,” Klaar stated.

Three Police officers were killed as a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the line of contact and attacked a vehicle of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of the Republic of Artsakh this morning.