The peace wanted by others does not coincide with the peace we want – PM Pashinyan



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ended his working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany with a meeting with representatives of the local Armenian community.

At the beginning of his speech, the Prime Minister, summing up the visit to Germany, noted that he considers it productive.

“We had an open conversation with the Chancellor and President of the Federal Republic of Germany. The main purpose of the visit was to try to better understand the view and perception of our German partners towards the Republic of Armenia, to try to make our positions on a number of issues more understandable and comprehensible.

In general, I can say that I will return with very warm impressions. The meetings took place in a friendly atmosphere, including the meeting held in the Bundestag, the meeting with the German-South Caucasus Friendship Group of the Bundestag. Also, a little while ago we held a warm meeting with the representatives of the business community, and yesterday there was a good public meeting at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

In general, I don’t want to draw premature conclusions, but one thing is clear that when we look at the events that happened after the blockade of Lachin Corridor, the resolutions of the European Council, as well as the statements of our partners in the international community, there is a certain change in perception of our views, our positions, our problems. Also, the perception of our country in the European Union has changed significantly.

I cannot say that we have guaranteed the security of our country today, especially in these conditions, when geopolitical earthquakes and solutions are taking place. Under these conditions, we are in a very dangerous environment.

But on the other hand, we also have an idea of what needs to be done in terms of managing this security environment. The peace agenda is very important for us. We understand that it is not an easy task for us. We understand that there are many risks, we understand that peace does not depend only on us, on our desire. Others must also want it, others also want it, but the peace wanted by others does not coincide with the peace wanted by us, and the whole purpose and meaning of the diplomatic process should be for this to happen.

In general, I must say that we are in a very difficult and dangerous period. We need maximum seriousness and flexibility in order to overcome the existing challenges.

We do not have deep economic problems, we do not have problems in terms of internal security and democracy. The people have and will continue to have the right and opportunity to make decisions by their choice and vote. Our problems are external, our problems are related to the external environment and security, and it is these concerns that we first of all share on international platforms.

In this sense, we do not have good news, but in a bad environment, the good news is that some international attention is focused on Armenia and the region, and we should be able to use that attention to achieve lasting solutions and peace in the region,” the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister answered a number of questions of the attendees, which were related to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the processes taking place in the region, and other topics.

Prime Minister Pashinyan’s two-day working visit to Germany is completed.