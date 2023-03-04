Armenian, Indian FMs discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, regional security

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the “Raisina Dialogue” forum.

The interlocutors hailed the dynamics of the deepening of the political dialogue between Armenia and India, emphasizing the role of high-level mutual visits and regular contacts on different platforms in this regard.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India discussed issues of bilateral agenda in a number of directions, referring to the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and business ties, the development of relations in high technologies, education, culture, tourism and other fields.

The importance of intensification of parliamentary cooperation, as well as strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in international multilateral formats was emphasized.

Issues related to regional and international security were discussed. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the latest developments in the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Reference was made to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor. In this context, the necessity of launching possible mechanisms towards the implementation of the February 22 decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the application of interim measures to Azerbaijan was also emphasized.