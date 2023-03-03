Pashinyan, Steinmeier discuss Armenian-German cooperation, regional issues

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan visited the residence of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, where they met with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.

Nikol Pashinyan and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed a number of issues related to Armenian-German cooperation. Reference was made to the development of cooperation in the political and economic spheres. In that context, the active cooperation of the governments of the two countries was highlighted.

The President of the Germany expressed his readiness to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral ties and emphasized the importance of reforms aimed at the development of democracy in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan conveyed details about the process of institutional reforms and noted that democracy is of strategic importance for the Armenian government.

The interlocutors touched upon the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and other issues of mutual interest.