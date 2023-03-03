Legendary jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter dies at 89

Less than a minute

One of the greatest jazz saxophonists, Wayne Shorter, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 89, the BBC reports.

A well-known figure on the jazz circuit in the late 1950s, Shorter is credited with shaping much of 20th Century jazz music.

The 12-time Grammy award winner played alongside several greats, including Miles Davis, Carlos Santana and Herbie Hancock.

He died surrounded by his family on Thursday, his publicist confirmed.

Tributes that poured in from social media shared a common sentiment: gone, but not forgotten.