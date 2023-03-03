Hexact: Armenian-founded startup featured on StartEngine

Hexact has recently launched a public offering campaign on StartEngine, becoming the first Armenian founded company to be featured on this platform.

It presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of this fast-growing automation movement.

With the launch of the public offering campaign, investors can purchase their shares online and become part of the company’s growth journey. The company has over 100,000 users across 167 countries.

In 2022 alone, Hexact developed 59 new features and 135 updates for their AI driven platforms, helping users save 1 million working hours and scraping 4.4 million web pages.

Investors can take advantage of the opportunity by making an investment starting from just $250 via StartEngine, a funding portal registered with the SEC. Investors will also have the opportunity to receive exclusive early investor perks.

“Hexact aims to change the game – making automation and data accessible to businesses of all sizes via a simple point-and-click interface. Our StartEngine campaign aims to enable anyone to become a game-changer in the world of AI and no-code automation. We believe that with your investment, we can make this mission a reality,” said Stepan Aslanyan, founding director at Hexact.