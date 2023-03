On March 2 and during the night, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, located in the occupied territories of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh, violated the ceasefire, using small arms, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

No casualties are reportrd from the Armenian side.

The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

Currently, the situation along the contact line is relatively stable.