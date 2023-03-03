Artsakh welcomes German Chancellor’s statement on self-determination

Artsakh has welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Sholz’s statement on self determination.

“We welcome Olaf Scholz’s statement that the conflict should be settled peacefully on the basis of equal principles of territorial integrity and right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh people,” Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Twitter post.

“Settlement is impossible without fully considering our fundamental/collective rights,” he said.

Speaking alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin, Chancellor Sholz said ” it is necessary to reach a peaceful settlement from the point of view of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the self-determination of the citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“All these principles are equal,” he stressed.