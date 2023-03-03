Armenian, Russian FMs discuss situation in blockaded Artsakh

Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in New Delhi on the sidelines of the “Raisina Dialogue” forum.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional security and stability issues.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and powercut.

It was emphasized the need to

The importance of fulfillment of the agreements reached and unblocking of the Lachin Corridor was emphasized.

The interlocutors touched upon issues related to the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, border demarcation and border security, unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region, and the Nagorno Karabakh issue.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers referred to other issues of bilateral interest.