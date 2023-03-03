Armenian FM, EU’s Borrell discuss regional and international security issues

On a working visit to New Delhi, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues on Armenia-EU partnership agenda. The sides emphasized the deployment of the EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia, which officially started its activities on February 20.

Reference was made to regional and international security issues. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Borrell on the latest developments in the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Referring to the humanitarian situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative to unblock the Lachin Corridor without preconditions, in accordance with the provisions of the statement of November 9, 2020.

In this context, the Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized the active involvement of the international community to force Azerbaijan to implement the legally binding decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22.