Nothing but rumor: PM Pashinyan denies claims Armenia is helping Russia bypass sanctions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed reports claiming that Armenia is helping Russia bypass sanctions.

“Those are nothing but rumors,” PM Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“With respect to all our relations, all our partners, the legality of actions and activities has a fundamental importance to us,” he said.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister said, “we need to follow the events to help the private sector so that their activity does not harm our relationship with any partner.”