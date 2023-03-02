Man Utd owners divided over record sale despite rival $8 billion offers

Plans for a takeover of Manchester United could be delayed until May, with the current US-based owners the Glazer family said to be holding out for a better offer, Fox Sport reports.

The Daily Mail reported this week that the Glazers wanted a bid of at least £6 billion after initial offers from Qatari’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were lodged at a maximum of £4.5 billion ($A8bn).

The Mail said this might mean a sale of the club, which won its first trophy in six years by collecting the League Cup on Sunday, would not take place until May at the earliest.

In another report, the Guardian said there was indecision among the six Glazer siblings because each had their own view of any takeover but that the sale remained “under serious consideration by the family as a whole.”

Sheikh Jassim, 41, educated at Britain’s elite Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, claims to be a long-time United fan.

He was the first to submit a bid by the ‘soft deadline’ of February 17 and has promised a “completely debt free” takeover of United.