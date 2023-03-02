Greece train crash: Angry protests erupt after disaster

Protests have erupted in Greece over the rail crash which killed 43 people, with many seeing it as an accident that had been waiting to happen, the BBC reports.

Rioters clashed with police outside the headquarters of Hellenic Train in Athens – the company responsible for maintaining Greece’s railways.

Protests were also held in Thessaloniki and the city of Larissa, near where the disaster happened on Tuesday night.

The government has said an independent investigation will deliver justice.

Three days of national mourning have been declared across the country following the incident, in which a passenger service crashed head on into a freight train, causing the front carriages to burst into flames.