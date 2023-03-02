Government okays over 1 billion AMD for Ajapnyak metro project in Yerevan

AMD 1 billion 100 million will be allocated from the state budget to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures for the acquisition of the design and cost estimate for the construction of the new Ajapnyak metro station in Yerevan. The decision was made at the Government sitting today.

The length of the new station will be 1.5 km, and construction works will last four years. The construction involves a metro bridge.

According to Yerevan’s Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinyan, construction of another metro station in the area of Petak trade center is being considered.

Besides, he says, there are two other potential directions, one is towards Davtashen, the other towards the depths of Ajapniak administrative district.