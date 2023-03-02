Germany’s Scholz says Armenia, Azerbaijan should reach agreement, highlights self-determination and territorial integrity

Germany is concerned about the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border and is in favor of eliminating differences between Yerevan and Baku. This was stated on Thursday by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“It is important that Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve their long-standing conflict. The Prime Minister told me about the current situation. We remain concerned about the unstable situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, above all, the increasingly critical humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Chancellor said.

According to him, the current situation “should be quickly reduced to an acceptable solution for the benefit of local residents.”

“From our point of view, it is now important to reach a peaceful solution based on the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination. All these aspects are equally important,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor also supported the work of the EU civil mission (EUMA) in Armenia. According to him, this is Europe’s “important contribution” to peace in the region.