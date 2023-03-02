As we are facing serious security challenges, the diplomatic service must multiply its efforts, PM Pashinyan says on Diplomat’s Day

As we are facing the most serious external security challenges, the diplomatic service must multiply its efforts to advance our state interests, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message on Diplomat’s Day.

“This day in 1992, the Republic of Armenia officially became a member of the United Nations, accepting the principles of universal values, protection of human rights and establishment of democracy as an integral part of the state ideology. The flag of the independent and sovereign Republic of Armenia was raised in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York,” he said.

“Today, when we are facing the most serious external security challenges, the diplomatic service must multiply its efforts to advance our state interests, protect the democracy, sovereignty, independence of our state, contribute to the increase of Armenia’s international reputation, strengthening of economic ties,” the Prime Minister noted.

“We need to be able to appreciate the failures of the past and move forward to achieve our goals. Our future achievements in the international arena are conditioned by the efficiency of your work,” he said.