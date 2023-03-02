Armenian PM off to Germany, set meet Chancellor Scholz

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan left for the Federal Republic of Germany for a working visit on March 2-3.

Within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. After the negotiations, the Armenian Prime Minister and the German Chancellor will meet with media representatives to sum up the results of the meeting.

On March 2, Nikol Pashinyan will visit the German Council of Foreign Relations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on March 3.

A number of other meetings will take place within the framework of the visit.