Armenian PM arrives in Berlin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Berlin on a working visit with his wife, Anna Hakobyan.



As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today. After the negotiations, the Armenian Prime Minister and the German Chancellor will meet with media representatives to sum up the results of the meeting.



On March 2, Nikol Pashinyan will visit the German Council of Foreign Relations.



Prime Minister Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with the President of the Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on March 3.



A number of other meetings will take place within the framework of the visit.