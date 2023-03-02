Armenian Ambassador discusses regoonal security issues with Rep. Seth Magaziner

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts met with newly-elected Congressman Seth Magaziner (D-Rhode Island).

The parties discussed issues related to prospects of advancement of bilateral parliamentary cooperation, regional security, humanitarian consequences of the Lachin corridor blockade.

Ambassador Makunts thanked the Congressman for his support to the issues of particular significance to Armenia, including for co-sponsoring the resolution H.Res.108 relating to the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

An agreement was reached on the Ambassador’s visit to Rhode Island.