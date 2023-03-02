Armenia, EU could sign agreement regulating the presence of the monitoring mission – PM

An agreement regulating the presence of the EU mission in Armenia should be discussed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Sholtz.

He said the presence of the EU observer mission is currently regulated by mutual official letters.

“I think that we will probably sign a document regulating the presence of the monitoring mission in the near future, when we negotiate and reach a general agreement on the wording of the already reached agreements,” Pashinyan said.

On February 20 the European Union launched the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).

The EUMA was formally established by a Council Decision on 23 January 2023. Through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.