Toivo Klaar calls meeting between Artsakh, Azerbaijan representatives “encouraging”

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has said the news regarding the contacts between representatives of Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh.

“Good that discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues,” Klaar said in a Twitter post.

Encouraging news from Khojaly today regarding contacts between Baku representatives and Karabakh Armenians. Good that discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) March 1, 2023

The Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic of Artsakh mediated a new meeting between the official representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan today.

Humanitarian and infrastructural issues were discussed, in particular reference was made to the restoration of the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and goods through the Lachin Corridor, the restoration of electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, as well as issues related to uninterrupted gas supply, concerns about the operation of the Kashan mine were discussed.