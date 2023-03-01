Russian peacekeepers mediate new meeting between representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

The Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic of Artsakh mediated a new meeting between the official representatives of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Azerbaijan today, Spokesperson for Artsakh’s President lusine Avanesyan told Artsakhpress.

She said humanitarian and infrastructural issues were discussed, in particular reference was made to the restoration of the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and goods through the Lachin Corridor, the restoration of electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh, as well as issues related to uninterrupted gas supply, concerns about the operation of the Kashan mine were discussed.

“There were no other issues on the agenda. The meeting was apparently constructive, and we hope that the results will not be long in coming,” Avanesyan noted.